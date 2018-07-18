Olympic gold medallist and world number one Kim Woo-jin defeated returning Australian David Barnes in the second round of the men's recurve at the Archery World Cup in Berlin.

It came on a day when the first two rounds of individual competition were held at the Maifield venue in the German capital.

Kim, an Olympic team champion at Rio 2016, met a player who made his first international appearance for more than a decade in Berlin.

Barnes was tipped for a successful career in the sport when he won the bronze medal at the 2003 World Championships in New York City at the age of 17.

He also competed at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

But he decided to quit at the age of 21 after the 2007 World Championships in Leipzig to "live the normal life of a teenager".

His return included a 6-2 first round victory over Italy's Amedo Tonelli but he was beaten 7-3 by the South Korean.

World number two ranked Dutchman Steve Wijler also made round three with the Olympic bow, winning his second round match 6-2 against Ding Yiliang of China.

World number two Ksenia Perova made it through to round three of the women's event ©Getty Images

In the women's recurve, world number two Ksenia Perova of Russia defeated compatriot Viktoria Budaeva 6-2 in her second round match.

India's Deepika Kumari, the winner of the last World Cup leg in Salt Lake City, also made round three as she beat Luiza Saidiyeva of Kazakhstan 7-1.

The men's compound saw American world number two Braden Gellenthien exit after a shoot-off against Kazakhstan's Pavel Fisher in round two.

World number five Chen Yi-hsuan of Chinese Taipei also needed extra arrows to beat India's Muskan Kirar in the second round of the women's compound.

Individual competition will continue tomorrow with the two finalists set to be decided across the events.

Elsewhere, the top seeded mixed teams from South Korea and The Netherlands set archery's first official ranking round world records for pairs.

The records only came into play prior to the start of the tournament and previous scores do not count.

Koreans Chang Hye Jin and Lee Woo Seok set the recurve mark with a combined score of 1,338 to lead the 70 metre ranking round.

Mike Schloesser and Jody Vermeulen scored 1,410 for The Netherlands in the compound's ranking round, over 50m.