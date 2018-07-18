Aleksi Karppinen delivered home success on a hot second day of the World University Orienteering Championships in Kuortane.

Karppinen defied the warm temperature to produce the fastest time in the men’s middle distance race in the Finnish municipality.

He completed the six kilometres course in a time of 36min 14sec to emerge as the winner of the event, which had 100 starters.

His closest challenge came from Norway’s Paul Sirum, who ended seven seconds down on the time set by Karppinen.

Sirum’s compatriot Håvard Haga rounded off the podium after finishing in 36:32.

Sweden’s Jens Ronnols was the only other athlete to finish within one minute of the winner’s time, ending 50 seconds off the place to end fourth.

The Swedish team celebrated success in the women’s competition as Emma Bjessmo claimed a dominant victory in the 89 athlete event.

She completed the 5.1km women’s middle distance course in a time of 37:32 to claim gold.

The middle distance races took place in warm temperatures in Kuortane ©Facebook/WUOC2018

Norway’s Marie Olaussen ended 79 seconds off the pace, but did enough to claim the silver medal.

The bronze medal was earned by Johanna Öberg, the Swede ending two seconds behind the silver medallist.

Sprint competition is due to place tomorrow, with the long distance races scheduled for Friday (July 20)

The Championships are scheduled to conclude with a relay event on Saturday (July 21).

Organisers will hold a Closing Ceremony after the final competition.

A total of 34 World University Championships are taking place in 2018.

The events were awarded by the International University Sports Federation.