A protracted dispute over the governance of the stand-up paddle discipline escalated today after the International Surfing Association (ISA) confirmed it had taken the International Canoe Federation (ICF) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to resolve the row.

The decision from the ISA comes after talks with the ICF and CAS mediation both failed to reach a resolution.

Both sides seek to be the governing body responsible for running the discipline featuring both a paddle and a board over racing and surfing formats.

The ISA have continually claimed they should be in charge of stand-up paddle due to their longstanding involvement in the discipline compared with the ICF's recent interest.

The row between the two organisations further deteriorated last month as the ISA and ICF publically criticised each other.

It will now be settled through the CAS arbitration process, with the ISA claiming they had no choice but to refer the ICF to sport's supreme court.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre claimed the governing body was hopeful they will be given the opportunity to "continue growing the stand-up paddle discipline undisturbed".

"Since we were regrettably unsuccessful in our efforts to find a solution through CAS mediation, the ISA has now submitted the necessary documents to CAS to begin the arbitration procedure," he said.

Aguerre added: "Ultimately, the athletes are the most important aspect of any sport, and we will continue to do all we can to serve their best interests.

"We believe that ending the current dispute through CAS is a sensible way forward and we hope to proceed swiftly to a resolution, for the good of the stand-up paddle community.

"The ISA, as the long-standing governing body for stand-up paddle, has been proud to support the growth of the sport over the last decade.

"The CAS process can now provide clarity about how best that growth can continue.”

The ISA have also claimed athletes who competed at the Association of Paddlesurf Professionals World Tour event earlier this month backed them over the ICF in the dispute.

When contacted by insidethegames, the ICF said they would issue their response later today.

