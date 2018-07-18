Wuxi Sports Centre Gym will provide the venue for the World Fencing Championships with competition set to begin in China tomorrow.

The International Fencing Federation event is taking place in China for only the second time after Beijing hosted the event a decade ago.

Only men’s team foil and women’s team épée were held in 2008, as both events did not feature at the Olympic Games in the city later that year.

Fencing’s full complement of disciplines will be on show in the city Wuxi, with competition scheduled to take place until July 27.

Action is scheduled begin tomorrow with individual qualification providing the focus of the first three days of the Championships.

The first finals are due to take place on Sunday (July 22), with the women’s épée and men’s sabre events drawing to a close.

Russia’s Tatyana Gudkova won the women’s title last year but the world rankings are currently headed by Italy’s Mara Navarria.

András Szatmári of Hungary secured the men’s crown in Leipzig.

He will expect a tough South Korean challenge, with their fencers Gu Bon-gil and Oh Sang-uk occupying the top two spots in the rankings.

Inna Deriglazova will be among the fencers seeking to defend their world titles ©Getty Images

Action will continue the following day with the men’s épée and women’s foil finals, as Italy’s Paolo Pizzo and Russia’s Inna Deriglazova seek to defend their respective titles.

While Deriglazova remains top of the world rankings, the men’s épée standings are currently headed by Ukraine’s Bogdan Nikishin.

Individual action will conclude on July 24, with the women’s sabre and men’s foil titles set to be decided.

Ukraine’s Olha Karlan and Russia’s Dmitry Zherebchenko were victorious in the disciplines last year and the former has retained her spot at the top of the world ranking list.

United States’ Race Imboden, the recently crowned Pan American champion, currently lead the men’s foil world rankings.

Women’s épée and men’s sabre team events are due to take place on July 25, with women’s foil and men’s épée occurring the following day.

Action is set to conclude with the women’s sabre and men’s foil team events on July 27.

Italy finished top of the overall medals table last year with four golds, aided by team success in the both the men’s and women’s foil, as well as the women’s sabre.

South Korea won the men’s team sabre event last year, while men’s and women’s épée titles were claimed by France and Estonia respectively.