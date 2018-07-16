Plans for an Olympic Museum and other "visionary projects" were among the main items on the agenda as International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach met Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) counterpart Stanislav Pozdnyakov in Moscow.

Bach revealed he had discussed "future cooperation" between the IOC and the ROC during the meeting with Pozdnyakov, who was elected to replace Alexander Zhukov at the helm of the organisation in May.

Other topics included an initiative in Russia to create a channel dedicated to Olympic sport in the nation, while anti-doping was also expected to feature.

It marked the latest meeting between the IOC and Russian officials as it took place the day after Bach and President Vladimir Putin discussed the development of sport in society in the nation following the decision to force the country to compete as neutrals at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Russian athletes competed under a neutral flag at Pyeongchang 2018 but the suspension of the ROC was lifted immediately after.

The IOC have since shown a willingness to allow the world's largest nation to return to the fold, despite the doping scandal.

The IOC claimed after the summit with Putin that "now was the time to re-enter into a dialogue, to look to the future and to bring Russian sport fully back into the international sports community".

The meeting with Pozdnyakov - who led the Olympic Athletes from Russia delegation at Pyeongchang 2018 - coincided with the ROC President claiming the nation could host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games.

"We were discussing the future cooperation," Bach said.

"We have been informed about a number of projects by the ROC, including the plans for a very impressive Olympic Museum.

"We are looking forward to this becoming a reality because this could give a boost to Olympic sport here in Russia and make it present every day.

"We have been informed also about the ambitious project on the Russian Olympic channel in cooperation with the worldwide Olympic Channel.

"I think a lot can be done for the relevance of Olympic sport and Olympic athletes in every day society.

"So it is good to see the new leadership of the ROC looking into the future with visionary projects."

Stanislav Pozdnyakov raised the possibility of Russia bidding for the 2036 Olympic Games ©ROC

In an interview with the Interfax news agency, Pozdnyakov claimed Russia "can theoretically talk about applying for the Games in 2036"

A bid from Russia would be considered a surprise given the current feeling towards the nation in the sporting world after they were found to have corrupted the anti-doping system at major events including Sochi 2014.

The 2036 Games is the earliest edition Russia could feasibly bid for as the 2028 Olympics have already been awarded to Los Angeles and the IOC are not expected to return to Europe in 2032 as Paris is hosting the 2024 event.

It is not clear whether it was discussed at the meeting with Bach.

"This, of course, is a long-term prospect, many things can happen, but nevertheless we say that today we can consider the possibility of holding the largest sporting events," Pozdnyakov said.

Bach also praised Russia for their hosting of the FIFA World Cup after he watched yesterday's final alongside Putin, where France beat Croatia 4-2 to win the tournament for a second time.

The German followed Putin and other Russian officials in claiming the tournament had helped change the perception of the country.

"The Russians can be very proud of what they have achieved in the last couple of weeks with the most successful World Cup," Bach added.

"Russia and the Russians showed to the world what a country of hospitality and what friendly people are living there.

"The worldwide response is extremely positive.

"It has changed the opinions of many people worldwide so sport once more showed it can build bridges between the people and the Russians can be proud and happy."