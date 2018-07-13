Dylan Groenewegen sprinted to victory on the seventh stage of the Tour de France in Chartres.

The 231 kilometre stage from Fougères, the longest of this year’s race, was always expected to end in a bunch sprint.

Breakaway efforts proved to be in vain, with the most notable coming from Wanty-Groupe Gobert’s French rider Yoann Offredo.

He was allowed to build a lead approaching seven minutes at one stage, but he was eventually brought back.

A high speed dash to the finish followed as predicted, with Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria seeking a third sprint success of the race.

He would be forced to settle for second as an impressive sprint from Groenewegen saw the Dutchman triumph in 5 hours, 43min and 42sec.

Gaviria and Slovakia’s world champion Peter Sagan would end second and third on the same time as the winner.

Greg van Avermaet earned bonus seconds to increase his narrow general classification lead ©Getty Images

"In the first two stages of the Tour, my legs were just not good enough to win but some people concluded that I wasn’t able to win a Tour de France stage," said Groenewegen, who rides for Team LottoNL-Jumbo.

"I'm glad I made the legs do the talking today.

"My team always supported me, I’ve been feeling better and better since stage four.

"They perfectly led me out.

"Tomorrow is another opportunity, but there aren’t many more left."

Belgium's Greg van Avermaet extended his overall race lead, as the yellow jersey gained three seconds by winning a bonus sprint.

He is now six seconds clear of Britain's Geraint Thomas.

The Grand Tour will continue tomorrow with a 181km stage from Dreux to Amiens Métropole.