Organisers of the Buenos Aires 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) have revealed details of what they say will be the first Opening Ceremony in modern Olympic history to leave traditional stadiums behind and take place in the host city centre.

The Ceremony, which will be held at the iconic Buenos Aires Obelisk on October 6, is due to start at 8pm local time and will be completely inclusive and open to all members of the public.

It will mark the beginning of what is described as the "biggest multi-sport and cultural celebration in the world", lasting for 12 days.

Buenos Aires 2018 claims to be the first edition of an Olympic competition with strict gender equality and says this spirit will guide the Opening Ceremony and the lighting of the cauldron, which will be conducted by both a woman and a man.



An Argentine company specialising in international events, Ozono Producciones, will be in charge of the Ceremony.

Created in 2002, its members are at the forefront of show-business in Argentina.

Over the years, Ozono Producciones has produced shows for international artists such as The Rolling Stones, U2, Madonna, Paul McCartney and Roger Waters, among others.

The Argentine theatre company, Fuerza Bruta, which is said to have captivated the global public with innovative shows that challenge the senses, will oversee artistic direction.

It is claimed the Ceremony production, meanwhile, will involve a logistical effort never seen in Argentina.

Close to 2,000 people will be hired for the Ceremony with the Fuerza Bruta team alone comprised of more than 350 people, including actors, technicians and musicians.

The Opening Ceremony will be held at the iconic Buenos Aires Obelisk on October 6 ©Buenos Aires 2018

It is expected that the global celebration will be followed by hundreds of thousands in the streets and millions more through televisions and social networks.

Athletes from 206 countries will unite hundreds of Olympic family members who will be visiting the Argentine capital to attend the Games.

The Closing Ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Youth Olympic Village on October 18.

It will be a celebration for the athletes and their teams.

Last week, Buenos Aires 2018 announced the Summer YOG flame will be lit during a ceremony in Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium on July 24.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee will organise the traditional ritual in Athens where an actress portraying a high priestess uses the flame to ignite the Torch.

It is due to arrive in Buenos Aires the following day.

The flame will visit a series of cities in the province of Buenos Aires in a lantern while carrying its message about Olympism’s transformative power to create a better world.

Organisers revealed this hope will be represented by a social media campaign titled "#UnitedByTheFlame".

The campaign will invite social media users to carry their own digital flame, with Buenos Aires 2018 claiming it is part of the #UnitedBy concept created by the International Olympic Committee to promote the values of Olympism around the world.

