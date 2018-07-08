Janis Smedins and Aleksandrs Samoilovs earned the gold medal the hard way at the Espinho Open in Portugal – the latest 4-star stop on the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach Volleyball World Tour.

The Latvian pair finished the tournament with two three-setter victories, beating Brazil’s Ricardo Santos and Guto Carvalhaes 21-13, 19-21, 22-20 in the final after a semi-final win against Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler 15-21, 21-16, 15-8.

It was the first time this new German pairing has made the final four of a World Tour event.

Smedins and Samoilovs 🇱🇻 on top of the world again! They won gold at the #EspinhoOpen on the #BeachWorldTour! Let's hear it from them... @volejbolslv @FPVoleibol #beachvolleyball pic.twitter.com/63NkhXlIg1 — Beach Volleyball (@FIVBBeach) July 8, 2018

While there was ultimate disappointment for the Brazilian finalists, there was a measure of sweet revenge in their semi-final victory, 21-15, 21-17, over their compatriots Vitor Felipe and Evandro Goncalves.

Guto was left without a partner earlier this year when Vitor Felipe decided on his new pairing with Goncalves, who had lost his partner Andre Loyola with whom he had won the world title.

The 24-year-old defender then approached Ricardo, a World Tour veteran with 56 gold medals, including one from the 2004 Olympics in Athens, and 230 tournaments worth of experience, who had been limiting his competition to the Brazilian and American Tours.