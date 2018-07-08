Russia produced a dominant performance against hosts France to be crowned inaugural winners of the Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Finals.

The tie was a fitting finale to the season, with the teams having finished as the top two nations in the regular season standings, before winning each of their three matches at the six team finals here.

Russia were chasing a first world-level crown since they triumphed at the 2013 World League, predecessor to the VNL.

Their team began in impressive fashion, despite a packed crowd strongly backing the hosts.

At one stage the European champions opened up a seven point lead in the opening set beforeFrance began to cut the deficit.

Their resistance proved too late to halt the destination of the set and Russia claimed the opener 25-22.

Buoyed by taking the set, Russia set about dominating the second as Dmitriy Muserskiy and Dmitry Kovalev continued their fine form from their semi-final win over Olympic champions Brazil.

Russia moved into a 14-7 lead, leaving the hosts faced with coming from behind for the second set in a row.

An outrageous shot from Jean Patry inspired a flurry of French points as they started to pull themselves back into contention, reducing the deficit to just one score.

What? 😲 But...how? How did #4 Jean Patry (@jeanpatry9) save that ball and, on that angle, get the point for France 🇫🇷 @FFvolley? Even Russia 🇷🇺 @VolleyRus looked stunned by that piece of magic!#VNL #BePartOfTheGame #volleyball pic.twitter.com/NBVkiWfqqh — Volleyball World (@FIVBVolleyball) July 8, 2018

As a tense finale to the set looked likely, Russia responded with a surge of their own to take the second 25-20.

The third set represented a change, with France narrowly edging ahead as the two teams competed fiercely.

As the pressure rose, Russia moved ahead and set up their first match point.

Russia did not need a second chance, sealing a 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 victory to be crowned champions.

United States clinched the bronze medal after they saw off the challenge of Brazil in the third place playoff.

The American team were able to put the disappointment of the semi-final behind them, having come from two sets down to France only to succumb in the decider.

They showed no after effects in the opening set - claiming it 25-21 - as the US looked to earn a first medal at a world level event since winning an Olympic bronze at Rio 2016.

United States beat Olympic champions Brazil to earn the bronze medal ©FIVB

Brazil, who had looked off colour so far in the tournament with only one win to their name, showed more promising signs in the second set.

The Americans eventually edged it 28-26, putting Brazil closer to finishing off the podium.

The US ensured that eventuality came to pass, claiming the third set 28-26, sealing victory on their fourth match point.

While the Americans celebrated their bronze medal, Brazil missed out on a podium finish for only the fourth time in the last 34 world level tournaments.