Japan's Kento Momota stunned top seed and world champion Viktor Axelsen to win the men's singles title at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Indonesia Open in Jakarta today.

The 23-year-old started superbly to move into an 11-1 first set lead at the newly-refurbished Istora Gelora Bung Karno in this HSBC BWF World Tour Super 1000 event.

He continued to press home his superiority to win 21-14, 21-9 against an unusually error-strewn Axelsen.

It marked Momota's biggest success since he returned from a 12-month ban awarded by the Japan Badminton Association in 2016 after being caught gambling in an illegal casino.

"This victory means so much to me ahead of the World Championship and Asian Games," he said.

Top seed Tai Tzu-ying lost the first set but recovered to beat China's Chen Yufei in the corresponding women's singles final.

The Taiwanese star triumphed 21-23, 21-15, 21-9 in 53 minutes.

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying won the women's singles event ©Getty Images

Chen had nonetheless enjoyed a successful tournament in which she defeated opponents including Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi on her way to the final.

Japan also enjoyed success in the women's doubles final as Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota beat compatriots Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara 21-14, 16-21, 21-14.

There was home success in the other two doubles events.

Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir won 21-17, 21-8 in the mixed doubles final against Malaysia's Chan Peng-soon and Goh Liu-ying.

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo also won the men's doubles for Indonesia after getting the better of Japan's Takuto Inoue and Yuki Kaneko 21-13, 21-16.