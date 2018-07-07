Simona Halep and Alexander Zverev were among top players to crash-out of Wimbledon at the All England Club today in the third round.

Halep, the Romanian who started as top seed in the women's singles, lost an epic three-set battle with Taiwan's world number 48 Hsieh Su-wei.

Halep won the first set 6-3 but then lost the second 6-4.

Hsieh saved a match point in the decider before prevailing 7-5 to reach the last-16 of the singles for the first time.

Czech Republic's seventh seed Karolina Plíšková is now the only top-10 ranked player left in the women's singles draw.

Men's fourth seed Zverev also lost today at the hands of Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis.

Gulbis played superbly to beat the German 7-6, 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

Ernests Gulbis of Latvia was among the surprise winners at Wimbledon today ©Getty Images

"It's a great day, it's been a great match for me," the winner said.

"I didn't think I could win after losing the third set and having served for the set, but he got tired and I played smarter, so I am really glad."

Spain's second seed and 17-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal guaranteed that he will keep the world number one ranking by beating Australian teenager Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro also reached the fourth round for the first time since 2013.

The fifth seed won 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 against Benoit Paire of France in an entertaining contest.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic ended the hopes of British number one Kyle Edmund, the last home player left in either the men's or women's singles draws.

The Serbian recovered from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.