Belarus and Russia enjoyed two tight battles at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Trampoline World Cup in Arosa in Switzerland today.

Olympic champion Uladzislau Hancharou claimed gold for Belarus in the men's individual final at the Sports and Conference Centre Arosa after a winning score of 60.765 points.

Russia's World Championship silver medallist Dmitrii Ushakov had to be content with the silver medal after posting 59.940 points.

Daiki Kishi of Japan took the bronze medal with 59.680 points.

Hancharou's wife Hanna Hancharova narrowly missed out on a family double after coming second in the corresponding women's event.

Susana Kochesok of Russia took gold with 55.865 points in comparison with 55.230 for Hancharova.

Russia's Susana Kochesok won the gold medal at the FIG Trampoline World Cup in Arosa ©Getty Images

Great Britain's Olympic silver medallist Bryony Page took the bronze medal with 55.120 points.

In the men's synchro event, Ilya Grishunin and Ruslan Aghamirov of Azerbaijan won with 50.050 points.

The silver medal went to Ukraine's Dmytro Sobakar and Anton Davydenko with 48.670 points and bronze to Mariyan Mihalev and Ivelin Yordanov of Bulgaria with 48.670.

Japan's Reina Satake and Chisato Doihata won the women's synchro event with 48.760 to beat Ukraine's Diana Tuvakbaieva and Diana Kliuchnyk, with 46.910.

Sisters Hristina and Mariela Peneva of Bulgaria took the bronze medal with 45.380 points.

A FIG Challenge Cup artistic event is also taking place this weekend at the Mersin Cimnastik Salonu in Mersin in Turkey.