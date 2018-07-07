Jessica Fox secured her fifth gold medal from five World Cup starts when she won the women’s International Canoe Federation K1 final in Augsburg in Germany.

The Australian finished an astonishing six seconds ahead of Britain’s Mallory Franklin to earn her third World Cup title in 2018.

There was a popular hometown win for Sideris Tasiadis in the men’s C1, giving the German his second gold medal of the season.

Tasiadis recorded 100.06sec to finish just ahead of the ultra-consistent Slovak Alexander Slafkovský, who recorded 100.77 to earn his third consecutive silver medal of the season. Slovenia’s Luka Božić finished third with 102.87.

But Fox was the stand-out performer as she raced down the Augsburg course in 102.10, ahead of Franklin’s 108.56.

Slovenia’s Eva Terčelj picked up the bronze medal.

Germany's Sideris Tasiadis earned an emphatic victory at the ICF World Cup in Augsburg ©ICF

"It was great, I really attacked it and I improved on my semi-final where I wanted to," Fox said.

"I thought after my s-gate at the finish I had a 105, but to see a 102 I’m just blown away, I am so happy.

"I can’t believe it, it’s been an incredible start to the season.

"I know last year Ricarda [Funk] won three gold medals and I was three times second, so to get up on that stop this time is wonderful."

There were plenty of surprises today, with the Rio 2016 gold and silver medallists in both the men’s C1 and the women’s K1 failing to make the finals.

Spain’s Maialen Chourraut and New Zealand’s Luuka Jones, both missed the women’s K1 final, while France’s Denis Gargaud Chanut and Slovakia’s Matej Beňuš missed the men’s medal race.

Great Britain’s David Florence, a winner last week in Kraków, also missed the final.