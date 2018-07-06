France booked their place in the semi-finals of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's Nations League Finals after recording a straightforward win over Serbia here tonight.

Having beaten Olympic champions Brazil in a five set match on the opening day of the finals, the host nation knew victory would send them through as Pool A winners, but a comprehensive defeat could send them out of the competition.

Serbia required a dominant win if they were to leapfrog the hosts in the standings after being beaten by Brazil in straight sets yesterday.

Their prospects suffered a major blow when France, backed by a crowd still on a high from the country’s quarter-final win at the FIFA World Cup, clinched the opening set 25-19.

The hosts moved closer to achieving top spot in the pool by winning the second set 25-18, sending Serbia closer to elimination.

Serbia ended their participation in the finals without a set to their name after suffering a second consecutive straight sets defeat when France sealed a 25-19, 25-18, 21-17 win.

France’s success saw them top Pool A with two straight wins, with Brazil progressing in second place.

Russia beat the United States to finish top of Pool B at the FIVB Men's Nations League Finals ©FIVB

The host nation are now set to face the United States and Brazil are due to face Pool B winners Russia.

Both the US and Russia were assured of progression to the semi-finals prior to their match today, with the two teams having seen off the challenge of Poland in consecutive days.

Russia took the lead in the pool decider, claiming the opening set of the encounter 25-22.

The Russian team pulled away from their rivals by claiming the second 25-21.

Top spot in the Pool was sealed when Russia won the third set by the same score.

Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place tomorrow and will be followed by the final and bronze medal matches on Sunday (July 8).