Four-time Olympic champion Janet Evans is set to secure a place on the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Bureau after USA Swimming nominated her a role on the ruling body.

Evans, who served as vice-chair of Los Angeles' bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, was put forward by USA Swimming at the organisation's Board of Directors meeting.

The 46-year-old could replace Dale Neuburger, the only US representative on the 25-member FINA Bureau, after the vice-president announced plans to retire in 2021.

Should Evans, winner of the Olympic 400 and 800 metres freestyle at Seoul 1988 and Barcelona 1992, be chosen for a spot on the FINA Bureau, her term will run from 2021 to 2025.

Each of the five Continental Federations within FINA elect a specific number of representatives on the Bureau.

Janet Evans was seen as a crucial figure in Los Angeles being awarded the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

The Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa all have four officials on the body, with one coming from Oceania.

One from each region is then selected to serve as vice-president.

Evans, who also won three world swimming titles, was seen as a crucial figure in Los Angeles successful bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The American city was awarded the 2028 edition of the event by the International Olympic Committee in September of last year.

Her election to the Bureau could provide a boost to Los Angeles 2028 as it may allow her to closer coordinate preparations between the Organising Committee and swimming's worldwide governing body.