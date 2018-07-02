Britain's Chris Froome has been cleared of any anti-doping violation by the International Cycling Union (UCI) and is free to compete at the upcoming Tour de France, it was announced today.

In a statement, the UCI confirmed the Team Sky rider had no case to answer following his positive test for salbutamol at last year's Vuelta a España, which he won.

The decision came despite the four-time Tour de France winner having twice the permitted 1,000 nanograms per millilitre concentration in his sample.

The UCI revealed the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accepted his sample results did not constitute an adverse analytical finding.

In a statement, WADA said they would not appeal the decision and claimed Froome was not over the limit of inhaled salbutamol, which stands at 1,600 nanograms per millilitre.

WADA's explanation said that the sample result was "not inconsistent with the ingestion of inhaled salbutamol within the permitted maximum dose".

"In light of WADA’s unparalleled access to information and authorship of the salbutamol regime, the UCI has decided, based on WADA’s position, to close the proceedings against Mr Froome," the UCI statement read.

Froome will now have the chance to claim a record-equalling fifth victory when the 2018 Tour is due to begin on Saturday (July 7).

The Kenyan-born Briton said in a statement published by Team Sky that he "never doubted the case would be dismissed for the simple reason I have known throughout that I have done nothing wrong".

The 33-year-old also admitted his disappointment that the case had been made public and his frustration at the time it took for the case to be resolved.

"I am very pleased the UCI has exonerated me," Froome, winner of the Giro d'Italia to complete a grand slam of cycling's major tours, said.

"While this decision is obviously a big deal for me and the team, it is also an important moment for cycling.

"I meant it when I said I would never dishonour a winner's jersey and that my results would stand the test of time.

"Of course, the UCI had to examine these test results from the Vuelta.

"Unfortunately, the details of this case did not remain confidential, as they should have done, and I appreciate more than anyone else the frustration at how long this case has taken to resolve and the uncertainty it has caused.

"I am glad it is finally over."

Chris Froome said he was always confident he would be cleared of wrongdoing ©Getty Images

Froome submitted "a significant number of expert and scientific reports" explaining the high level of salbutamol, a drug used to treat asthma, in his sample.

He also requested additional information from WADA about the salbutamol regime, according to the UCI, before he filed his explanation for the abnormal result on June 4 "together with significant expert evidence".

The UCI conceded they would have liked a swifter resolution to the case, particularly with cycling's most famous race looming on the calendar.

The uncertainty surrounding the adverse analytical finding prompted speculation that Froome would be blocked from defending his Tour de France title.

Reports emerged yesterday that race organisers the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) had prevented him from signing on to participate at the event.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, ASO were planning to invoke a rule which "reserves the right to refuse participation in - or to exclude from - the event, a team or any of its members whose presence would be such as to damage the image or reputation of [the] ASO or the event".

Froome was, however, thought to be confident the UCI verdict would go in his favour, with his wife Michelle telling Reuters he would ride the Tour.

"While the UCI would have obviously preferred the proceedings to have been finalised earlier in the season, it had to ensure that Mr Froome had a fair process, as it would have done with any other rider, and that the correct decision was issued," the UCI statement added.

"Having received WADA’s position on 28 June 2018, the UCI prepared and issued its formal reasoned decision as quickly as possible in the circumstances.

"The UCI understands that there will be significant discussion of this decision, but wishes to reassure all those involved in or interested in cycling that its decision is based on expert opinions, WADA’s advice, and a full assessment of the facts of the case.

"The UCI hopes that the cycling world can now turn its focus to, and enjoy, the upcoming races on the cycling calendar."