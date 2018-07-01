FIFA has fined World Cup host nation Russia CHF10,000 (£7,700/$10,000/€8,600) after their fans displayed a discriminatory banner during the Group A defeat to Uruguay.

Russian supporters unveiled a neo-Nazi banner during their side's 3-0 loss in Samara, prompting FIFA to sanction the Russian Football Union (RFU).

The RFU were named among the latest raft of sanctions brought by FIFA owing to the behaviour of supporters at the tournament.

The Serbian Football Association were fined double the amount of the RFU after their fans unfurled a "political and offensive banner" during their 2-0 loss to Brazil at Moscow’s Spartak stadium.

It marked the second time already-eliminated Serbia were punished by world football's governing body.

Moroccan player Nordin Amrabat was warned after he was caught mouthing an obscenity about VAR ©Getty Images

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation, who repeatedly clashed with FIFA in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup vote, were hit with a fine of CHF65,000 (£50,000/$65,600/€56,000) following a number of incidents in the controversial 2-2 draw with Spain.

Six members of the team's technical staff stormed onto the pitch following the conclusion of the match after video assistant referees (VAR) overturned an offside decision against Spain's Iago Aspas, which earned the 2010 winners a dramatic point.

Moroccan player Nordin Amrabat was also warned after footage showed him clearly mouthing "VAR is bulls***" following the final whistle.