Hosts Kazakhstan will face Czech Republic, Belarus and New Zealand in the men's event at their home World University Futsal Championships in Almaty after the draw for the tournament was conducted by organisers.

The four teams have been placed into Group B at the event, scheduled to run from August 19 to 26.

Group A comprises Russia, France, Argentina and Slovakia, while Thailand, Germany, Ukraine and Croatia will compete in Group C.

Portugal, Israel, China and Poland have been drawn in Group D.

The women's tournament features nine teams, who have been split into one group of five nations and one of four.

Kazakhstan will take on France, Portugal and New Zealand in Group B.

Group A features Russia, Canada, Ukraine, Israel and Poland.

The defending champions in both the men's and women's competitions are Brazil but neither are scheduled to take part in Almaty.

Matches at the tournament will be held at the Baluan Sholak Sport Palace and at the Halyk Arena Ice Palace.