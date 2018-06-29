Krasnoyarsk will receive funding from the Russian Federal Government towards the creation of information, communication and telecommunications systems for the preparation and holding of next year's Winter Universiade.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order for RUB208.6 million (£2.5 million /$3,3 million/€2.8 million) funding to be allocated to the Krasnoyarsk region for the creation, installation and technical support of the hardware and software complex "control and management of physical access".

The funding will also be spent towards sports timing for the preparation and conduct of the student event.

The system of control and management of physical access (ACS) is a complex of devices that collect, process and transmit data on registration and control of the pass of accredited employees and visitors to the objects of the Winter Universiade.

Funding will help support services considered key for the Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk

More than 3,000 dedicated access control systems will be installed along with over 300 automated turnstiles and more than 200 mobile terminals for verification of accreditation certificates.

The Universiade in Krasnoyarsk is due to take place next year between March 2 and March 12.

A total of 56 countries have so far applied to take part in the competition, featuring 11 different sports.