A new International gymnastics event The Superstars of Gymnastics is set to take place at the O2 in London next year, it has been announced.

The exhibition event, run by sports promoters Matchroom Multi Sport, will feature athletes including Great Britain's double Olympic Champion Max Whitlock and the United States' Simone Biles, winner of four Olympic gold medals at Rio 2016.

The event is due to take place on March 23 and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and on other networks across the world.

A full schedule of events has not yet been announced for an event that will be held in the same venue that staged gymnastics during the 2012 Olympic Games.

Matchroom Sport are better known for its promotion of snooker and boxing events.

Its chairman Barry Hearn said they are "very excited" to bring the new event to London.

Double Olympic Champion Max Whitlock will compete at the event on March 23 2019 ©Getty Images

"The Superstars of Gymnastics is going to be something very special and something very big for the sport of gymnastics," Hearn said.

"We will be bringing superstars from around the world to London for a world-class showcase of this brilliant sport."

It is not the first time Matchroom Sports have worked with gymnastics.

The promoters have a partnership with British Gymnastics and helped bring the World Cup to the O2 in 2017.

This year's gymnastics World Cup took place in Birmingham in March.

Tickets for The Superstars of Gymnastics are scheduled to go on sale in September.