The European Handball Federation (EHF) awarded a trio of major events at their Congress in Scottish city Glasgow.

Hungary and Slovakia will co-host the Men's European Championships in 2022, with Slovenia, Macedonia and Montenegro staging the Women's European Championships in the same year.

The final event awarded was the 2024 Men's European Championship which will take place in Germany.

Neither Hungary or Slovakia has hosted a Men's European Championship before.

The countries were awarded the event after what the EHF described as a "highly professional presentation".

Germany already has significant experience staging major events ©Getty Images

Denmark and Switzerland had withdrawn their bid for the event before the Congress.

The 2022 women's event, meanwhile, will see matches in the capital cities of the three countries, Ljubljana in Slovena, Skopje in Macedonia and Podgorica in Montenegro.

Germany successfully hosted the 2007 Men's World Championship and the 2017 Women's World Championship.

Their hosting in 2024 will be the first European Championships with 24 teams hosted by just one country.

The EHF also used the event in Glasgow to award their 2021 Congress to Luxembourg.