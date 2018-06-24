Athletes have arrived in Papua New Guinea for the Oceania Swimming Championships beginning tomorrow in capital Port Moresby.

The event begins with the open water five kilometres race before the Opening Ceremony marks the official start of the Championships.

Competition is scheduled to take place at the Taurama Aquatic Centre, which staged swimming events when Port Moresby hosted the Pacific Games in 2015.

Swimmers from across the continent have descended on the city for the Championships, which run through to Saturday (June 30).

It will be the first time the event has been held in Papua New Guinea.

Competition is scheduled to take place at the Taurama Aquatic Centre ©Facebook

Athletes from the likes of New Zealand and Fiji, as well as smaller Pacific nations such as Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, are among those set to participate in the five-day competition.

Elizabeth Wells, the President of the Organising Committee and head of Papua New Guinea Swimming, told PNG TV Live that the Oceania Championships would be a stepping stone for the country's athletes to help them compete at major international events.

"The swimmers we are developing now and our young ones coming through," she said.

"They have met their targets so far and hopefully these swimmers will be the ones who carry through to the 2019 Pacific Games."