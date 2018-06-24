Mexico clinched their third consecutive World University American Football Championship title after beating Japan today in Harbin.

Their 39-3 victory in the Chinese city meant they finished the round-robin tournament with a 100 per cent record.

The Mexicans also beat the host nation, the United States and South Korea en-route to glory.

Their success today backs up their two previous crowns and means that no other country has yet won the event.

An inaugural edition of the World University Championship in American Football was held in Uppsala in Sweden in 2014, when Mexico won a five-team tournament.

Mexico roared past Japan to seal their success ©FISU

In 2016, they defended their title on home soil in Monterrey.

Harbin staged the Winter Universiade in 2009.

The International University Sport Federation launched its World University Championship series in various sports in order to crown world champions in between its flagship Universiades.

It is claimed the events give cities - and often universities - the chance to host major international sports events with minimum cost and complexity.