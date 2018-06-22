Catalan President Qim Torra has confirmed that he will after all attend the Opening Ceremony of the Tarragona 2018 Mediterranean Games here today.

"I will be there, these Games are in Tarragona, in Catalonia," he said.

"It is our home, they won't push the President of the country out of our home."

Torra had threatened to boycott the Ceremony and has asked for meetings to discuss the Catalan question with King Felipe, who will open the Games.

Torra was angry at the King for making a speech which was critical of Catalan independence activists after the referendum on the issue in October.

"I won't have a picture taken with the Spanish King," he said.

"We are not interested in having pictures with those who condone and promote repression."

Some 12 hours before the Ceremony, archers were the first in action at Camp Clar on a blistering morning.

It proved a good morning for Turkey.

The first sport came before the Opening Ceremony ©Philip Barker

Nineteen-year-old student Mete Garoz led the way in the men's recurve ranking round with a score of 683.

In the women's competition Yasemin Anegoz shot 661 to earn the top seeding spot for the knock-out phase.

Italy did not qualify for the FIFA World Cup but their under-18s were the first side in action in the football tournament.

They drew their Group B encounter 2-2 against Morocco.

Host nation Spain began their campaign in Group A with a convincing 4-1 victory over Algeria.

Two goals apiece from Barcelona duo Abel Ruiz and Sergio Martin Gomez set them racing into a four goal lead before a late goal from Standard Liege youngster Idir Boutrif pulled one back for the Algerians.

Turkey's women opened proceedings in volleyball with a 3-1 victory over Bosnia Herzegovina in Group B.

In Group D of the men's competition Tunisia won in straight sets against Albania.