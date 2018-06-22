The World Rugby Under-20 Trophy will be hosted in Romania this year and Brazil in 2019, it has been announced.

World Rugby today confirmed the destinations for the next two editions of their second-tier age group competition.

Romania will stage the 2018 tournament between August 28 and September 9 at the Stadionul National Arcul de Triumf in Bucharest.

Brazil's event will take place at the Estádio Martins Pereira in São José dos Campos between July 9 and 21 next year.

Bill Beaumont, the chairman of World Rugby, welcomed the announcements.

The Trophy is one level below the elite Under-20 World Championship which concluded this year with a victory for hosts France on Sunday (June 17).

"Our Under-20 Championship and Trophy events are cornerstones of the player development pathway to test rugby," said Beaumont.

"We are delighted that Romania and Brazil will host the next two editions of the Trophy.

"I know that they will be exceptional hosts and provide the teams with a superb environment to perform."

Eight teams will play in Romania this year, with the hosts joined by Samoa, Hong Kong, Namibia, Uruguay, Canada, Portugal and Fiji.

Rugby is a sport on the rise in Brazil ©World Rugby

The winners are promoted to World Under-20 Championship level.

"The Romanian Rugby Union is honoured to be hosting the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy," said Romanian Rugby Union President Alin Petrache.

"Our passion for organising competitions and the past experiences we had with the Nations Cup tournaments are surpassed by a very special opportunity.

"We hope that, with the support of World Rugby, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and all our partners, this will be the event we all hope for, a memory for a lifetime about Romania and high-quality rugby."

Brazilian Rugby Union chief executive Agustín Danza added: "Brazilian Rugby Union is extremely happy and honoured to be selected as hosts of the Under-20 Trophy in 2019 for the first time.

"The Under-20 Trophy is a tournament of great tradition that gathers the future stars of our game.

"To have it here in Brazil represents a unique opportunity for us, as rugby is a fast-growing sport in Brazil and hosting international events is a very important part of our strategy to keep the game growing.

"This event will prove invaluable to bring new fans to the game and to showcase Brazil to the world."