The Kralingse Bos venue will play host to the 70th edition of the CHIO Rotterdam meeting – part of the 2018 International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Nations Cup series.

This anniversary makes CHIO Rotterdam the eldest international sports event in the Dutch city and the eldest international 5* equestrian event in The Netherlands.

Spectators can expect to see the world's best horses and riders in the arena during the show jumping and dressage classes in a competition that is due to get underway tomorrow and concludes on Sunday (June 24).

Many top riders have decided to use this edition of CHIO Rotterdam to prepare for the World Equestrian Games later this year and the FEI European Championships Jumping, Dressage and Paradressage to be held next year in Rotterdam.

"The change in the programme - the Longines Grand Prix will now be held on Friday evening and the Longines FEI Nations Cup Jumping of the Netherlands on Sunday - has received many positive reactions," said CHIO Rotterdam jumping director Yves Houtackers.

"With this switch we will have a tremendously exciting last day with eight very strong national teams from Germany, Belgium, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Great Britain, the United States and of course The Netherlands.’"

Those taking part will include the world number one Harrie Smolders of The Netherlands, his compatriot, reigning world champion Jeroen Dubbeldam and European champion Peder Fredricson of Sweden.

Some of the world's top dressage riders will be competing in Rotterdam at the Kralingse Bos venue this weekend at the latest stage of this season's FEI series ©Getty Images

Rotterdam is the fourth of this season’s seven scheduled events in the FEI Dressage Nations Cup.

It follows previous stages in Wellington in the US, Compiegne in France and Uggerhalne in Denmark, and is due to be followed by competitions in Falsterbo, Sweden from July 12 to 15, Aachen in Germany from July 17 to 22 and finally Hickstead in Britain from July 26 to 29.

Sweden tops the team standings after three legs of the competition with 27 points, having won in Compiegne and Uggerhalne.

Denmark, second to Sweden on the last two occasions, is overall second with 23, three points ahead of The Netherlands.

CHIO Rotterdam dressage director Laurens van Lieren, also sees the dressage world taking a large interest in the anniversary edition of the event.

"’It’s not just The Netherlands that have put together a very strong team for the FEI Nations Cup Dressage," he said.

"The teams for Sweden featuring, among others, Patrik Kittel and Tinne Vilhelmson Silfven, Great Britain with Lara Butler and Michael Eilberg, the United States with Ashley Holzer and Steffen Peters and the Belgian, French and German teams will show their best in the CDIO 5* events."