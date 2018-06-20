The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) have named former Alpine skier and technical official Loretta Piroia as its new secretary general.

The 45-year-old becomes the first woman to hold the position, having been appointed by the FISI Federal Council.

Her appointment to the role has not come as a surprise as she has already been responsible for parts of the role since July 2017, as head of the technical sports departments.

Piroia herself said: "For the next four years, the role of secretary general was entrusted to me in all respects and therefore, besides having to implement what has been decided by the elective bodies, I will deal with the administrative and personnel management.

"These are topics that are a bit new for me as I come from a purely technical sports background."

Loretta Piroia was chosen as the new secretary general of the Italian Winter Sports Federation following a meeting of its Federal Council ©FISI

Piroia admitted she is "pleased" to be the first woman appointed to the role, but said she does not want to be treated differently as a result.

"I would rather bring a vision and an analysis from a different perspective, the female one," she said.

FISI was founded in Turin in 1908, with its name changed to the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) in 1933.

The Federation held its first National Championships in 1909.