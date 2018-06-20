A digital auction of items from the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast 2018 could raise over AUD$1 million (£560,000/$739,000/€637,000), it has been estimated.

Until the end of June, Lloyds Auctions will sell off memorabilia and items used during Gold Coast 2018, ranging from bar fridges to cordless drills.

Giant signs of "GOOD ONYA" and "G'DAY", which stood in the Athletes' Village during the Games, have already been sold for under AUD$1,000 (£560/$739/€637).

Other items that have already been sold include Shimano Dura Ace race bikes, originally bought by the Games organisers as a replacement for the elite road racers.

The first one on offer was bought for AUD$2,000 (£1,120/$1,477/€1,274), but bidding for the second reached a price of AUD$3,200 (£1,792/$2,364/€).

Elsewhere in the auction a fruit and vegetable stand was sold for AUD$560 (£313/$413/€357), the boat anchors used in the Opening Ceremony sold for just AUD$42 (£23/$31/€27) and the hairdressing basins used in the Athletes Village salon sold for AUD$380 (£212/$280/€242) each.

Special Commonwealth Games mobile phones have also proved very popular, as have Borobi toys.

"The return has been good because of the high level of public interest in these auctions," a spokesman told the Brisbane Times.

"Eskies, power tools, tablets and phones have been extremely popular, and there was a lot of interest in the umpires' chairs."