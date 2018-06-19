A bill granting civil jurisdiction immunity to decisions made by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) should grant them more power to pursue drug cheats without legal obstructions.

Private members bill 238, which was unanimously passed by the National Assembly of Quebec, is seeking to stop lawsuits designed to impede doping cases and stop or slow down investigations against athletes or organisations.

It should help to defend WADA - which has its headquarters in Montreal - when it is targeted by third parties who want to "disrupt or intimidate it from carrying out its mission".

All officials of the drug testing body, including directors, officers and employees, will have immunity from civil jurisdiction only with regard to any decision - and resulting activity - made in connection with its mission to fight doping in sport internationally.

A statement afterwards described the move as an attempt to safeguard their activities and legally protect the organisation in their mission to lead a "collaborative worldwide movement for doping-free sport".