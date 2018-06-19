With less than 50 days to go before the start of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships, the first volunteers have been revealed at a special event.

Two-thirds of the 4,000 volunteer roles on offer at the event have been filled, according to the organisers.

The first of them were unveiled today at Kelvingrove Art Gallery in the Scottish city.

Around 10,000 people applied to be a volunteer at Glasgow 2018 and training is well underway.

Applicants were invited to skills match sessions at the end of last year by the Championships' volunteer team, to determine who would be best suited to each of the available roles.

Communities secretary Angela Constance said: "Team 2018 will be the face of the European Championships and I am confident that every single member of this team will showcase all that is great about Scotland and its people.

"There has been such enthusiasm from those who want to take part and in the Year of Young People, it is especially encouraging to know that 30 per cent of the total applicants were aged under 26."

One of the volunteers, 18-year-old Yash Patel from Glasgow, said he was "really excited" to take part.

"I'm a huge sports fan, so I'm thrilled to be part of such an exciting couple of weeks at the biggest sports event in the city," he said.

"I'm a real people person so I'm looking forward to chatting with event attendees and passing on my local knowledge."

Leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken called the volunteers "the true champions" of Glasgow 2018.

"Their enthusiasm for this fantastic sporting event is overwhelmingly infectious and will provide a warm welcome for visitors - enhancing their experience and evoking memories of the party atmosphere we all enjoyed during Glasgow's amazing Commonwealth Games," she said.

Glasgow 2018 is the first edition of a new multi-sport event bringing together the European Championships of multiple different sports.

Swimming, cycling, gymnastics, golf, triathlon and rowing will be held in Glasgow with athletics also part of the action, but taking place in Berlin.

The Championships will start on August 2 and finish on August 12.