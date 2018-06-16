France’s Arnaud Démare won the penultimate stage of the Tour de Suisse today after coming out on top in a bunch sprint.

The Groupama-FDJ rider clocked a time of 2 hours 41min 07sec for the 123.8 kilometres stage on a circuit in Bellinzona with a rolling profile in this International Cycling Union (UCI) WorldTour event.

Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria of Quick-Step Floors finished second and Norway’s Alexander Kristoff of UAE Team Emirates came third.

Slovakia’s Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe was just outside the top three in fourth place.

Australia’s Richie Porte remains the general classification leader having finished 12th today.

The BMC Racing Team rider has a 17-second advantage over nearest challenger Nairo Quintana of Colombia and the Movistar Team.

Team Sunweb’s Wilco Kelderman of The Netherlands is 52 seconds off the pace in third.

Kelderman and Quintana finished 15th and 21st respectively today.

Tomorrow’s last stage is due to see the riders take on an individual time trial in Bellinzona.

Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen won stage four of the 2018 Women's Tour in Great Britain ©Women's Tour

Today also saw stage four of the British-based 2018 Women’s Tour take place with Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen claiming Boels-Dolmans’ first win of this year’s event.

The former road race world champion timed her sprint to perfection on the 130km course from Evesham to Worcester, clocking a time of 3:31:19 to secure her first individual victory of 2018.

Finland’s Lotta Lepistö of Cervélo-Bigla Pro Cycling finished second, with The Netherlands’ Marianne Vos of WaowDeals Pro Cycling coming third.

Vos, the three-time world road race champion and 2014 Women's Tour winner, has moved to within 14 seconds of overall leader Coryn Rivera of the United States.

Rivera, who rides for Team Sunweb, finished 14th today.

Vos’ team-mate Danielle Rowe of Great Britain is third in the general classification, 22 seconds back.

She finished 2min 43sec behind in 90th place today after crashing within the final three kilometres.

The 2018 Women’s Tour is due to conclude tomorrow with a 122km stage from Dolgellau to Colwyn Bay.

The 17-team event, which is now in its fifth edition, forms part of the UCI Women's World Tour.