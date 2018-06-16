Brazil comfortably beat Canada as they begun their quest to retain their title on the opening day of the 2018 Pan American Men’s Handball Championship in Nuuk in Greenland.

The defending champions eased to a 42-13 win in Group B at Godthåbhallen.

They led 21-6 at half-time and managed to replicate their goal tally after the break.

Also tasting victory today in Group B were Uruguay, who defeated Paraguay 34-25, and hosts Greenland, who overcame Colombia 35-24.

In Group A, six-time winners Argentina beat Peru 48-8.

They are joined at the top of the standings by Chile after their 33-26 win over Puerto Rico.

Action in Nuuk is due to continue tomorrow.

The Group A schedule sees Puerto Rico face Argentina and Chile go up against Peru.

As for Group B, the matches are between Canada and Uruguay, Colombia and Brazil, and Paraguay and Greenland.

The event is offering the final three places for the 2019 World Handball Championship.