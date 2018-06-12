National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will be asked to approve an Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) Strategic Plan at the organisation's General Assembly here on Saturday (June 16).

The plan has been discussed since the middle of 2017 and has included the work of various ONOC bodies.

It is claimed the plan incorporates the "terms of reference" of the various ONOC Commissions.

The plan is expected to take place over four years, running through until 2021, with the vision of "inspiring success, pride and living the Olympic values".

Among the key goals of the plan will be to build and strengthen NOC capacity, provide training and development for athletes, coaches and administrators, and promote Olympic values.

Cultivating effective regional and global partnerships has also be set as a target, along with contributing towards sporting excellence.

To boost the capacity of NOCs, ONOC's Strategic Plan will aim to ensure NOCs are in compliance with good governance themes, aided by information sharing and advisory services.

The Olympic Channel has been viewed as a possible avenue to utilise.

Supporting athletes, women in sport, medical issues and ONOC Commissions are viewed as key themes for helping NOCs, along with national training and development programmes.

ONOC have also targeted achieving strategic partnerships with regional and international organisations, which is hoped will increase the value of sports and the impact of sports programmes.

A review of the terms of reference of the Oceania Sport Information Centre and support for NOCs in compiling and tracking athlete data have also been highlighted, along with helping NOCs by becoming a source of International Olympic Committee and International Federation information.

The strategic plan is expected to be presented to NOCs tomorrow, with approval likely to come later this week ©ITG

Key aims also include ensuring compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code, protection of clean athletes, establishing partnerships with regional sports federations and alignment to national qualification standards.

A further aim outlined by the proposed strategic plan is to contribute to sporting excellence.

ONOC hope to achieve this on the path to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by supporting athletes and officials at targeted competitions, fully utilising partnerships with host cities, and utilising Olympic Solidarity funding to its full effect.

Assisting NOCs to develop national performance plans and the targeted distribution of funds for maximum impact have also be cited as aims.

Furthers plans include promoting scholarship opportunities in coordination with the Oceania Australia Foundation, facilitating the development of high performance systems and structures to support identified regional athletes and entourage, along with collaborating with partners on sports science.

Holding regional or national medicine courses has been viewed as a way to boost the ONOC Medical Commission.

A further target included by ONOC on the plan is titled “Leading by Example”, with the hope the continental association will seek in achieving good governance.

Board Compliance and key meetings, including the of the Annual General Assembly and Executive Board were among those included, along with Commission meetings.

Abiding to finance regulations and policy were viewed as central to strong financial management, along with working to financial operating procedures.

Effective human resources management have also been cited, as well as working to a policies and procedures manual in event management and working to standard operating procedures.

The plan was originally outlined by the ONOC Executive Committee in August last year, before being approved at their meeting at the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Prague.

NOCs are expected to assess the plan during the first day of NOC delegate and IFs workshop tomorrow.

This will include an assessment of how the plan will work in operation.

Its approval is likely to be confirmed during the ONOC General Assembly on June 16.