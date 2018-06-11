German Josef Fendt is set to be re-elected for a seventh term as President of the International Luge Federation (FIL) after the world governing body confirmed he would be standing unopposed at the Congress in Bratislava later this week.

The 70-year-old, who has been at the helm of the FIL since 1994, will be confirmed for another four-year stint when the organisation gathers for its Congress in the Slovakian capital on Saturday (June 16).

He is the second longest-serving Winter International Federation President behind International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) head René Fasel.

Both were elected in 1994 but Fasel was elevated to IIHF President a few days before Fendt took official charge at the FIL.

Fendt was among the winter officials to claim a blanket ban on Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang would be unfair and publicly backed athletes from the country to compete at the event.

The Russian team was eventually forced to participate as neutrals by the International Olympic Committee following the widespread doping scandal in the nation.

Josef Fendt, left, has been President of the FIL since 1994 ©Getty Images

Fendt, whose latest term will take him towards his 75th birthday, has run the FIL since the unexpected death of founding President Bert Isatitsch of Austria in February 1994.

Isatitsch led the FIL for a total of 37 years, from its creation in 1957 through to his death.

Fendt won Olympic men's singles luge silver at the 1976 Games in Innsbruck and is also a two-time world champion.

The German struck gold in the men's singles at the 1970 and 1974 World Championships, both of which were held in Königssee.