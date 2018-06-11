Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) have begun their search for a Chef de Mission for upcoming Pacific and Olympic Games.

FASANOC state the position is voluntary, with their preference to appoint one applicant to serve for both Games.

Confirmation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games would be dependant on the Chef de Mission’s performance at next year’s Pacific Games, which are set to take place here in Samoa’s capital city Apia.

“The objective of the Chef de Mission role is to ensure that Team Fiji to each of the Games is presented with all the opportunities and the support services it needs to produce medal winning performances and bring glory to our nation, Fiji,” FASANOC state.

“The position represents a unique, challenging opportunity for the right person.

The successful candidate will have significant experience in similar positions, strong motivational skills, high-level management skills and excellent communication skills.

“Strong leadership is mandatory and experience in sporting team management roles and previous involvement with Team Fiji will be an advantage.

“The position is entirely voluntary, but is supported by full time staff.”

The successful applicant will be expected to lead a team of around 450 athletes at the Pacific Games, which will take place from July 8 to 20 next year.

Fiji anticipate they will send athletes in all 26 sports being contested at the Games.

Fiji's rugby sevens team earned the country's first Olympic gold at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

A smaller team is expected to represent the nation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, estimated to be a maximum of 90 athletes.

FASANOC state that potential sports include archery, athletics, basketball, boxing, football, judo, rugby sevens, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.

Fiji earned the first Olympic gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where their men’s rugby sevens team triumphed.

The process of selecting a Chef de Mission mirrors the build-up to Rio, with Cathy Wong having led their delegation to the Port Moresby 2015 Pacific Games.

Her appointment for Rio 2016, where Fiji sent a team of 54 athletes, was then approved.

Patrick Bower led Fiji’s team at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, their most recent participation at a multi-sport event.

Candidates are required to submit an application form and CV to FASANOC by Friday (June 15).