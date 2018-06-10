Sion's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics is effectively over after 54 per cent of residents in a Canton-wide referendum voted against releasing funding of CHF100 million (£76 million/$101 million/€87 million).

Citizens across Valais voted "no" on the proposed funding package, which would have seen some of their tax money being used to pay for infrastructure and security.

According to reports in the Swiss media, residents in the city of Sion itself voted against with a 61 per cent majority.

Voters in Zermatt and Nendaz, considered among the largest ski resorts in the Canton, also rejected the plan, but people in the mountain resorts of Crans-Montana and Saas-Fee voted yes.

The Federal Government had pledged around CHF1 billion (£759 million/$1 billion/€860 million) to help cover the costs had the referendum been successful.

Polls in the lead-up to the crunch referendum, which had a turnout of 62.5 per cent, had been too close to call but Sion 2026 and Swiss Olympic officials claimed they were confident of victory.

The referendum defeat deals what is likely to be a fatal blow to Sion 2026's candidacy and the result will also cause concern at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who have attempted to reduce the cost of bidding and hosting through their "New Norm" reforms.

Sion 2026 had claimed last week that the bid could still continue even if it lost the referendum following suggestions other cities in the Canton of Valais might step in to lead the effort.

Crans-Montana, Brig or Zermatt were mooted as being interesting in taking over from Sion.

It also remains plausible that the bid could still be called "Sion 2026" even without the input of the main city in the Canton.

Philippe Varone, President of the city of Sion, reportedly said the City Council would be consulted to decide whether to lend the name of the city to the Olympic effort.

But this appears an unlikely scenario, particularly given the lack of support in Sion and other areas of the Valais Canton.

Voters across the Canton voted against releasing the critical funding ©Sion 2026

Sion becomes the latest European city to lose a referendum concerning a bid for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics and no bid has been given the green light in a public vote since Oslo in 2013 - an attempt which eventually collapsed anyway.

Innsbruck in Austria became the latest city to suffer such a defeat in October, killing their bid for 2026.

A total of 60 per cent of residents in the Canton of Graubünden also voted against a former rival Swiss 2026 bid.

A referendum for a 2022 bid from Davos, also in Graubünden, was similarly unsuccessful, as was one in Kraków in Poland and Munich in Germany.

The defeat also marks the latest development in the 2026 bid race.

Calgary in Canada is also likely to face a referendum late this year or early in 2019, while Stockholm in Sweden and an Italian bid from Milan, Turin and Cortina d'Ampezzo are still not guaranteed political support.

That leaves Erzurum in Turkey, which is currently considered a rank outsider, as well as Graz in Austria, the country where the referendum in Innsbruck has already failed, and Sapporo in Japan, which would prefer to bid for the 2030 edition instead.

The IOC is due to approve official candidates at its Session in Buenos Aires in October before a host is chosen in September 2019.

