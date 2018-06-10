A total of 2,018 messages of support for athletes competing at Buenos Aires 2018 have been left at the Youth Olympic Games Village by schoolchildren from across the Argentinian capital.

Around 2,000 children from 49 primary and middle schools visited the Athletes' Village in the Villa Soldati neighbourhood over nine days from May 28 to June 7.

Each of the visiting students wrote a message to support the athletes who are due to participate at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

They were written under four headings - respect, excellence, friendship and passion - and will be delivered to the competitors when they enter the Village.

The children also left their online contact details so athletes can get in touch with them to thank them for their support.

Children who toured the Village also got to try out 10 sports on the Buenos Aires 2018 programme ©Buenos Aires 2018

Those students who toured the Athletes' Village were also able to try 10 sports as part of taster sessions laid on by International Federations.

Children took part in sports such as volleyball, judo, wrestling and weightlifting during their visit.

The last day also included a tour conducted in French, attended by more than 200 students from the Alliance Francaise in Buenos Aires.

They also left messages of support for the near 4,000 athletes expected to compete at Buenos Aires 2018.

A total of 32 sports are on the programme for the event, scheduled to run from October 6 to 18.