Tan Chuan-Jin has been unanimously re-elected as President of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

He will now serve a second four-year term through to 2022 after standing for the top job unopposed.

His re-election was confirmed at the SNOC's Annual General Meeting at Raffles Town Club today.

Four vice president were also elected to the SNOC Executive Committee, all unopposed.

Milan Kwee, Benedict Tan, Tan Eng Liang and Jessie Phua will all take positions but for the first time the vice presidents will serve staggered terms so a vote was required.

International Olympic Committee member Ser Miang Ng sits on the SNOC Executive Committee ©Getty Images

Kwee and Benedict Tan received the most events so will serve for four years until 2022, with Tan Eng Liang and Phua serving two years until 2020.

A change in the SNOC constitution in 2016 has led to this change, which was brought in to allow for continuity.

Before the amendment, all four vice presidents came to the end of their terms at the same time.

The SNOC Executive Board also includes International Olympic Committee member Ng Ser Miang.

Edwin Lee is honorary treasurer while Chris Chan is secretary general.