Glasgow 2018 have unveiled their full festival line-up to take place alongside the European Championships in August.

The Festival 2018 programme will feature 3,700 artists and performers with the vast majority of events free for all ages.

Organisers said George Square will be at the heart of the festivities, while Scottish food and drink will be on offer to guests.

Big screens are set to be installed to allow visitors to catch up with the day's sporting action.

The "Big Opening Party" will take place in George Square on August 1, the day before sporting action begins.

Scottish musicians including The Ayoub Sisters, Sacred Paws and Mercury Music Prize-nominated C Duncan will all feature.

Events will run until August 12, when the Celtic Connections will close the European Championships and Festival 2018 with an evening of Scottish and world music.

"George Square has been the venue for some incredible art and entertainment over many decades - and Festival 2018 will again welcome huge crowds as the Merchant City Festival gets underway nearby," said David McDonald, Glasgow City Council's Depute Leader.

"As a UNESCO City of Music, Glasgow is incredibly proud of its vibrant and world-class musical landscape and it's fantastic to see that the Festival 2018 music programme brings together so many of its talented artists.

"The fun won't just stop at George Square and Merchant City.

"Go Live! at the Green at Glasgow Green will be packed with activities and entertainment as well as being home to a big top showcasing the best in contemporary circus.

"Glasgow is the place to be this August."

This year's event is the inaugural multi-sport European Championships, scheduled to take place in Berlin and Glasgow from August 2 to 12.

The event will see continental competitions in aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, triathlon and golf held at the same time under the same banner in the Scottish city.

German capital Berlin will host athletics competition.

A gala celebration titled "Glasgow Meets Berlin" will be held on August 7 to mark the unity, as well as the start of athletics action in Berlin.

It will see the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland collaborate for the first time ever with Europe's largest arts institution, the Universität der Künste.

The event will be a live-linked concert between George Square and Berlin's European Mile on Breitscheidplatz.

"Through this inclusive and innovative programme, Festival 2018 is an excellent platform to showcase Scotland’s talent and strengthen connections – both at home and internationally," said Fiona Hyslop, Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs.

"There will be something for everyone and people can have a great day or evening out during the Championships.

"With this combined offer of elite sport and a vibrant cultural programme the Glasgow 2018 European Championships will help further promote Scotland as the perfect stage for major events, enhancing its reputation for inclusiveness, cultural brilliance and creative thinking."

It has been claimed a highlight of the culinary offering of Festival 2018 will be 'Civic Canteen' on John Street in Glasgow.

It will include a series of events and workshops with the shared goal of using food as a vehicle to promote cultural exchange.

Scotland's national chef Gary MacLean will be among those at the hub, which will encourage visitors to learn a little more about the food they’re eating and who they’re eating it with.