The inaugural edition of the Hockey Series will begin tomorrow in Mexico, with the competition marking the beginning of the sport's qualification phase for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Men's and women's action will take place in Salamanca until June 10, with other Hockey Series events due to follow around the world.

Teams who have not qualified for the International Hockey Federation's new top-tier Hockey Pro League will contest the events, which will offer places at next year's Hockey Series Finals.

Countries who make the Finals will earn the chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification events.

The event in Salamanca will feature Pan American teams with the hosts joined by Costa Rica, Panama, Puerto Rico and United States in the men's tournament.

Canada's women will start as favourites ©Getty Images

The Americans, the world number 26 side, will begin as favourites at the Cancha de Hockey Siglo XXI.

In the women's event, Mexico will entertain Guatemala, Canada, Puerto Rico and Panama.

Canada, ranked 21 in the world, will begin as favourites.

Both competitions will be in a round-robin format with the top side winning the event.

Nine other Hockey Series tournaments will take place this year.

These will be in Singapore, Zagreb, Wattignies, Port Vila, Vilnius, Gniezno, Lousada, Santagio and Rawalpindi.