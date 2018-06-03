Britain's Ryan Westley clinched his first Canoe Slalom European Championships gold medal as he claimed a dominant victory in the men's C1 event on the final day in Prague.

Westley, a two-time World Championships medallist, led home a British one-two as he clocked a time of 95.48sec to beat team-mate Adam Burgess.

Burgess was over a second adrift in silver medal position having completed the course in 97.05.

Tomáš Rak maintained the host nation's strong performance at their home European Championships as he took bronze in 97.59.

Germany's Ricarda Funk also tasted individual success on the last day of the competition as she triumphed in the women's K1 final.

Ricarda Funk (GER) is the 2018 K1w Canoe Slalom European Champion pic.twitter.com/hQT0pAObK9 — Canoe Europe (@CanoeEurope) June 3, 2018

Funk returned to the top of a European Championships podium for the first time since she struck gold in Vienna four years ago after she posted a time of 100.96.

Her performance was enough to dethrone defending champion Corinna Kuhnle of Austria, who was forced to settle for silver after ending her run 1.36 seconds slower than the German.

Fiona Pennie of Britain was the recipient of the bronze medal after she finished in 102.91.

Germany also claimed the women's team K1 crown as they picked up another win over Austria by clocking 118.26.

Austria earned silver, 2.55 adrift, and the Czech Republic took bronze.

The European canoe season continues on Friday (June 8) when the sprint Championships begin in Belgrade.