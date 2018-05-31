Fans travelling to next year's European Games in Minsk will be able to pass through Russian territory without a visa, it has been announced.

It follows an inter-state agreement signed between Russia and Belarus which also covers the FIFA World Cup.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signed the deal with Belarus counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

It will see Russia introduce visa-free entry for foreigners attending the 2019 European Games in the Belarus capital.

Those heading to next month's FIFA World Cup in Russia will also be able to travel through Belarus without a visa between June 4 and July 25.

"Signing the agreement is an essential step in simplifying the entry to Belarus for foreign sports fans and participants of the second European Games, as it opens the Russian direction," said a Minsk 2019 statement.

Fans will be able to head to the FIFA World Cup through Belarus without a visa ©Getty Images

"Without such an agreement, few athletes and supporters could use the visa-free entry.

"In a certain period of 2019 a citizen of any European country can freely enter Belarus through the territory of Russia.

"This is a plus for athletes participating in the European Games who can focus on showing their best results.

"The spectators will enjoy the competitions of the leading athletes of the continent."

Minsk will host the second edition of the European Games between June 21 and 30.

Fifteen sports will be included on the programme.

The inaugural Games took place in Azerbaijan's capital Baku in 2015.