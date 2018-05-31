Argentina, India, Japan and Mexico are vying to stage the 2023 International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability (INAS) Global Games after the four countries progressed to the final stage of the bid process.

The four nations will now battle it out to host the INAS' flagship event in five years' time.

The countries have until until January 31 to submit their formal, full bids before the host is announced by the Governing Board the following June.

They must now submit their detailed plans in key areas such as facilities and transport, anti-doping, accommodation, digital media, marketing and branding, venues, legacy, staffing and budgets.

Each of the candidates were shortlisted by the Global Games Committee after expressing an interest.

The INAS opened the process earlier this year and set a deadline of April 30 for countries to enter the running.

"We have been hugely encouraged by the response to host the Global Games, showing that more and more countries are keen to stage the world’s largest elite sports event for athletes with intellectual impairments," said INAS President Marc Truffaut.

"Each of the candidates has recognised the unique opportunity to not only host more than 1,000 of the world’s best athletes in a variety of sports, but also to change perceptions in their countries and regions.

"We are delighted to be taking this number of bids forward to the next stage and I would like to thank each one of them for their efforts so far."

Europe has hosted four of the five editions so far and the last INAS Global Games were held in Guayaquil in Ecuador.

Brisbane in Australia is scheduled to host the Games in 2019.

"The locations of the final four bids shows the growth in profile and prestige of the Global Games around the world, and each country has something very unique to offer," added Truffaut.

"The next stage will allow us to see exactly how they plan to build on previous editions.

"I encourage them to think carefully about how they can do that. We aim for each Global Games to be different and better than the last and we are very excited to be standing on the edge of history once again."