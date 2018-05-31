Glasgow 2018 organisers have said the mountain bike trails at Cathkin Braes Country Park are ready to host elite riders at the inaugural European Championships.

Their assertion follows the completion of upgrades to the trails prior to the Championships taking place in August.

New features include a brand new start and finish loop which has been built to International Cycling Union standards.

Technical elements of the Scottish course include short sharp climbs and flowing single track downhill sections, as well as the "double dare" section which will see athletes racing head to head on parallel tracks.

British hopeful Grant Ferguson has tested out the course which was also used at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

He finished fifth at the race four years ago and hopes to make the most of another chance to compete in front of a home crowd.

"It would be fantastic to compete at Cathkin Braes again in another major championship, it's such a great opportunity to be able to race in Glasgow in front of a home crowd," said Ferguson.

"The standard of the competition is going to be amazing and I hope everyone will come out and support all the riders, as they take on the challenge of the exciting new features on the course.

"It is also brilliant that cycling is one of six sports holding its European Championships as part of Glasgow 2018.

"It is a great opportunity for sports fans to come out and watch a wealth of sporting action in the city over 11 days."

🗣️ "They've used the best bits from 2014 & added some new features to make it an all-round great track 🚵"@BritishCycling star @GrantFerguson1 says Europe's riders are in for a treat when they experience the upgraded trails at Glasgow2018 Mountain Bike venue Cathkin Braes. pic.twitter.com/zcfmUlMqDv — Glasgow 2018 (@Glasgow2018) May 29, 2018

The trails are located at the highest point in the city area, with Glasgow 2018 claiming this will provide a spectacular backdrop for competition.

Large crowds of spectators are expected at the free, unticketed event.

Changes to the trails also ensure it can accommodate riders of all abilities and include new beginner and intermediate skills trails.

A pump track and three new descents of blue, red and orange jump grades are also included.

"The redevelopment of Cathkin Braes has created a fantastic facility for hundreds of recreational mountain bikers in Glasgow and Scotland, as well as elite riders competing at Glasgow 2018," said David McDonald, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council.

"The course has been created to test the very best in Europe, while also building on the legacy benefit for all ability levels by incorporating fun trails where beginners can hone their skills."

The facilities upgrade includes a new car park, making the trails more easily accessible to the local community.

The first European Championships will see continental competitions in aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, triathlon and golf held at the same time under the same banner in the Scottish city.

German capital Berlin will host athletics competition.

It means Glasgow will be the first city to simultaneously stage four Olympic discipline cycling championships within its city boundaries.

BMX, track and road race and time trial events are also taking place alongside mountain bike.

The Championships will run from August 2 to 12.