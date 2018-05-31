Ten-time world champion Zsolt Moradi has been appointed as the new World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) Athlete Committee chairman as the sport prepares for the Diamond World Cup in Anapa.

The Hungarian, who is still an active athlete and also the sport's ambassador for peace, has been assigned to the role by the WAKO Board.

He replaces Slovenia's Tomaz Barada as chairman.

"Mr Moradi, educated as Master within sports management, has done important progress in Europe, putting athletes in the focus and we do hope that this change will transfer knowledge and inspiration to the other continents," a WAKO statement said.

"WAKO has always focused on athletes first, and this nomination simply manifests that we are serious in developing this important field of work, for and with the athletes."

The Diamond Cup will begin in Anapa tomorrow ©WAKO

"We thank our former chairman, Mr Tomaz Barada, for his work and dedication during the last years and we hope he will continue with the same spirit."

The Diamond World Cup will begin tomorrow in Anapa with action across a range of age groups as well as the elite 19 to 40 category.

Preliminary fights will begin proceedings at the Lok Vityaz venue in the Russian city tomorrow, before and after the Opening Ceremony.

Grand champion finals will conclude the event on June 4.

"In the rating of events of WAKO it is an event that occupies a high level," said general promoter Rishat Sayapov.

"We hope that this year the Diamond World Cup again will please us with good fighters who will win the medals, cups and diamonds."