The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) have announced sanctions against 11 athletes for anti-doping rule violations.

The sanctions for May include four Indian athletes, with three being banned for four years from the sport.

Discus thrower Prashant Malik has been handed a four-year sanction for failing an in-competition test at the Indian Grand Prix event on May 15 in 2017.

Davinder Singh Kang was also sanctioned in relation to an in-competition test on the same day, but the javelin thrower has been handed a public warning and will serve no period of suspension.

Ramanpreet Kaur, another javelin thrower, and decathlete Jagtar Singh have been given four-year bans over tests carried out at the Asian Athletics Championship selection trials and Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships respectively last year.

Singh tested positive for a banned substance on June 2 last year, while Kaur failed later that month on June 26.

Confirmation was also given that Egyptian record holder Ihab Abdelrahman has been handed a four year ban in relation to a positive out of competition test in 2016.

Abdelrahman, a World Championship silver medallist in javelin at Beijing 2015, failed a test on April 17.

The positive test saw him ruled out of competing at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Two Italian athletes have also been sanctioned related to offences back in 2017.

Michele Stingone has been sanctioned for "evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection" on May 28, resulting in a four-year ban for the runner.

Egyptian javelin thrower Ihab Abdelrahman has had his four year sanction confirmed ©Getty Images

A masters athlete, Antonio Farina, was sanctioned for a positive for cocaine and its metabolites at the Marcianise Run on September 10.

Ukrainian marathon runner Kateryna Stetsenko was given a two year and four month sanction due to an athlete biological passport case.

Her infraction took place on August 26 in 2011, which has led to five years of results being stripped from the runner, including wins at the Bournemouth and Edinburgh Marathons in 2014.

Stetsenko's ban will expire on August 26 in 2018.

Zambia's Jordan Chipangama, who ran in the men's marathon at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, has received a four year ban.

His ban comes as a result of an in-competition test on June 17 last year.

Spain's Remigio Queral Ibanez was given a two year sanction over a positive test on April 22 in 2017.

Algerian runner Habib Mosbah has been banned for four years after a positive test at a cross country race on February 4 in 2018.