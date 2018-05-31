Skate Canada have named former President Benoît Lavoie as an honorary associate of the organisation.

The position recognises his "domestic and international contributions to figure skating and his dedication to volunteerism".

He was recommended for the accolade by Leanna Caron, the current Skate Canada President, who was supported by the Board of Directors.

The membership then voted to approve the move at the organisation's Annual General Meeting in Calgary.

Lavoie is a current member of the International Skating Union Council and has volunteered in the sport for more than 30 years.

His many roles have included competitor, world judge, referee and technical controller.

Benoît Lavoie has dedicated his life to Canadian figure skating ©Getty Images

"I am deeply touched to be awarded this honour," he said.

"Skating has always been a passion of mine and I am thankful I have been able to contribute in a positive way.

"Over my years in the sport I have had many mentors and friends who have helped guide me and I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to give back once again."

Caron led the tributes to Lavoie.

"Skate Canada is pleased to have Benoît as an honorary associate of the organisation," she said.

"His experience and passion for skating is seen at all levels, from the local clubs, to the national and international stage, and he is committed to taking the sport further and inspiring everyone to embrace the joy of skating."