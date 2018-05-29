Taiwan's Kang Chen has been appointed acting President of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) while Valery Rukhledev serves two months of house arrest facing embezzlement charges in Russia.

Kang's appointment has been announced with "immediate effect" by the ICSD Executive Board as the organisation seeks to confirm a host for the Winter Deaflympics which, it is hoped, will take place early next year.

Kang has served as the ICSD vice-president responsible for world sports since 2013 and was also a member of the Organising Committee for the Taipei Summer Deaflympics in 2009.

"The ICSD Executive Board believes Kang will provide the stability in leadership at a time when we are carving out a strong, sustainable future for ICSD," they said in a statement.

Rukhledev, elected to the ICSD post in 2013, is accused of embezzling over Rs50 million (£604,000/$803,800/€690,000) from the All-Russian Society of the Deaf in Moscow.

The 70-year-old, a six-time Deaflympics champion for the Soviet Union between 1969 and 1977 in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, has been charged under the Russian Criminal Code.

A Moscow Court has ruled that he will be kept under house arrest until July 23.

Kang Chen pictured attending the 2017 Summer Deaflympics in Samsun ©Deaflympics

The situation has already been criticised by Craig Crowley, Rukhledev's predecessor as President before being defeated by him in 2013 elections.

"Regrettably, the news comes as no surprise at all," the Briton told insidethegames.

"This is hardly the first time Valery Rukhledev has been linked to corruption and it's painful to see ICSD struggling again to find hosts for the Deaflympics after we'd turned a very difficult situation around.

"I know many will share my disappointment that the spotlight should again be on alleged corruption, instead of the proven talent and demonstrable achievements of our wonderful deaf athletes around the world."

The ICSD announced earlier this month that "productive" meetings had taken place in Italy with the hope of ensuring the European country hosts the Winter Deaflympics.

This has not yet been confirmed, however.

Almaty in Kazakhstan has also been linked with potentially bidding for the event.