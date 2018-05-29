A three-prong agreement has been signed by the Fiji Association of Sport and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC), Oceania National Olympic Committees (ONOC) and Kiliati Enterprises.

The deal will lead to the delivery of Oceania Sports Edcuation Programmes (OSEP) in Fiji.

Kiliati Enterprises will oversee these courses, which are viewed as ONOC's flagship initiative for the Olympic Movement in the Pacific.

They will help develop coaching, administration, sports governance and athletes in Fiji.

The deal will see Olympic education courses run in Fiji ©FASANOC

The announcement will help "inspire the people of Fiji through sports excellence", according to FASANOC.

"This exciting partnership will ensure that our National Federations are supported with quality delivery of courses, and working with the Fiji Higher Education Commission to formulate the national requirements in sporting qualification," a FASANOC statement said.

"FASANOC is pleased to partner with ONOC and Kiliati Enterprises and looks forward to enhancing the relationship that already exists in an effort to bring athletes to their full potential."