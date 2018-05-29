The Netherlands earned a last-gasp victory over Spain in dramatic circumstances today at the International Swimming Federation's Women's Water Polo World League Super Final in Kunshan.

After a low-scoring first-half, the match exploded into life in the second half at the Kunshan Leisure Centre.

Spain took the lead in the first quarter only to relinquish it in the final stage in a 7-6 win for the Dutch.

The Netherlands top the group with six points after winning each of their opening matches.

Hosts China also beat Australia 8-6.

In Group B, United States, who are seeking a fifth successive World League title, eased past Canada 12-5.

USA Women defeat Canada 12-5 on day two of competition at the FINA World League Super Final. — USA Water Polo (@USAWP) May 29, 2018

Russia overcame the disappointment of defeat yesterday to the Canadians by thrashing Japan 22-10 today.

Group matches are taking place to determine the quarter-final ties, although all teams will ultimately progress in the eight-team event.

Spain are due to face Australia while China will take-on The Netherlands in Group A tomorrow.

Russia and United States are due to lock horns in Group B before Canada play Japan.